Save a massive £250 off the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 i7

If you’re a student, casual user, or professional in the UK, there is currently £250 being knocked off the Samsung Galaxy Book4 and it’s ideal for those mentioned groups. This laptop normally costs £949 but is just £699 now – that’s a discount of about 26%.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 for £699 (save 26%)

Like any device, there are some pros and cons with the Samsung Galaxy Book4. If you’re looking for portability, this lightweight laptop comes in at 1.57kg and has a long battery life so you won’t keep running to a wall socket to charge up.

Other pros of this device include the powerful Intel Core 7 processor which will handle everyday tasks and multitasking with ease. It also has a 15.6” Full HD display which should be good for most users and the 512GB SSD, while good enough on its own, can be expanded.

The main limitation of this device is the limited 8GB of RAM. While 8GB will be fine for most tasks, if you’re looking to do some video editing or programming, it probably won’t be enough.

Highlighting the features of this device, the Amazon product page reads:

Conquer your day with the latest Intel Core 7 processor, Super-fast performance for seamless multitasking, Enhance gaming with the accelerated NVIDIA GeForce MX570A graphics and save the content you love with up to 2TB expandable SSD storage

Light, thin, a portability win: Encased in a full metal body and weighing just under 1.6kg, The expansive 15.6-inch display brings on-screen visuals to life in full high definition with clear details that are a treat to the eyes

More ports, full dongle-free support: With a wide array of built-in ports to cover your connectivity needs, Plug in external devices via HDMI v1.4, two USB-A and two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and even an RJ45 port for high-speed LAN connections

Battery life you can trust: Stay powered and productive with Galaxy Book4, even when you're on the go, To get a quick boost, power up in a snap using the light and portable charger that is also compatible with your other Samsung Galaxy devices

Upgrade your video calls from standard laptop webcam using your Samsung Galaxy Smartphone as a connected camera, Switch between front and rear camera to enjoy a high quality picture with enhanced video effects in video applications

