Many Minecraft fans are rebelling against Mojang's upcoming mob vote event

Developer Mojang is getting ready for Minecraft Live. The annual streaming event is slated to happen on Sunday, October 15. Fans of the sandbox game can expect to learn more about the future of Minecraft during the event.

Ahead of Sunday, Mojang is also holding its "mob vote"starting on Friday, October 13. As with every year, the developer wants the Minecraft community to vote on which new mob creature should be added to the game as a free update sometime in the near future. For this year's vote, the choices are to add the crab, the armadillo, or the penguin.

However, this year, a large number of Minecraft fans are staging a rebellion against this "mob vote" and are asking Mojang not to go ahead with it. A digital petition at Change.org has already resulted in over 320,000 people signing in since it launched on October 6.

So why are these Minecraft players against this fan vote? Basically, they are simply asking Mojang not to make the community vote for one new mob to be added to the game but instead to just go ahead and put all three new mobs in a future update.

As the petition states:

The Mob Vote generates engagement by tearing the community apart, leaving fantastic ideas on the cutting room floor, and teasing content that will never be seen in the game. That, mixed with the fact that Mojang somehow releases less content WITH Microsoft's backing than they did without, means players see minimal content to the game they love, and watch as possibly the one thing to get them to play again is ripped from them.

So far, neither Mojang nor Microsoft have issued any comments on the Change.org petition and its reasoning for not supporting this event. For the moment, it appears as if the "mob vote" will continue as planned.