Mojang is adding new features to Minecraft Legends, including frogs and witches

In April, Microsoft released Minecraft Legends, a spin-off of its hit sandbox game that was co-developed by Minecraft's main team at Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. The action-strategy game allows users to engage in a linear campaign to save the Minecraft world, along with online multiplayer matches.

The critical response to Minecraft Legends was very much on the average scale. with a 71 out of 100 score on Metacritic. However, the development team has been busy updating the game since the launch. It has added features such as custom campaign and PVP modes, showing the controls and UI on on screen, pillars of light for waypoints, improved pathfinding, and even the ability to pet animals in the game.

During today's Minecraft Live event, it was announced that players of Minecraft Legends can look forward to other updates. Two new "Lost Legends" events in the game will be coming soon. The first is “Creeper Clash” which will be available in just a few days on October 19, in a Halloween-themed event. A winter holiday Lost Legends event, "Snow vs Snout” is coming in December

Also in December, Minecraf Legend will get some other new features. They will include new units like frogs, a new piglin unit and structure, and some new witch allies who can throw potions at enemies.

Craig Leigh, Principal Design Director for Mojang Studios is quoted as saying:

It's been a busy year for the Minecraft Legends team! After a successful launch in April, we turned to our fantastic community to understand what they were enjoying, what needed to be improved, and what we could add to make the game better. Over the last 6 months the team have focused on greatly improving key systems and adding brand new features. We're excited to see the community's reaction to the new content announced at Minecraft Live.

Minecraft Legends is available now for Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Switch platforms. Its also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.