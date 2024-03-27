Marvel Rivals announced and it looks a lot like Overwatch; a closed alpha is coming in May

Marvel and developer/publisher NetEase Games have just announced a new free-to-play PC team shooter called Marvel Rivals. Based on the screenshots and the first trailer for the game, you might think this was a modified version of Blizzard's popular multiplayer shooter Overwatch.

Both games allow players to battle each other online in-team-based matches. Marvel Rivals will support 6v6 battles with players able to choose from a long list of Marvel Comics superhero characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Loki and more. Both games also have a cartoony art style for their characters and environments.

Marvel Rivals will also allow players to team up with special attacks. The game's official Steam page states:

Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more!

NetEase also says that the game will get seasonal updates that will add new Marvel characters, along with new maps. At the moment there's no word on an official release date, but NetEase does plan to hold a closed alpha test sometime in May.

This is just the latest reveal of an upcoming Marvel Comics-based game. Other titles that are due in the future include an Iron Man game and a Black Panther game, both from Electronic Arts, a Wolverine game from Insomniac, and a World War II-based game with both Black Panther and Captain America from Skydance that recently got a new title; Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Even Microsoft is making a Marvel based game, as its developer Arkane Lyon recently announced it is in early development of a third-person action game based on Marvel's popular vampire hunter Blade.