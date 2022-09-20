EA and Marvel announce an Iron Man game with an original story

Without waiting for a big showcase event, EA has officially announced it is working with Marvel Games to publish a superhero video game based on Iron Man. This will be a single-player, third-person, action-adventure experience. As the game is still in early development, EA only showed off a piece of key art today, seen above, revealing the suit design. A name is not officially attached to this project yet either.

The game will be developed by Motive Studio, which has previously developed Star Wars: Squadrons, and is currently working on the Dead Space remake that's coming next year. Olivier Proulx is leading the development team, who has previously worked on the acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game with Eidos-Montréal.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Marvel Games vice president and creative director, Bill Rosemann. "Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."

Much like other recent games based on Marvel superheroes produced by major publishers, players will be jumping into an original story featuring billionaire genius Tony Stark in this iteration of Iron Man.

Motive's Iron Man is in pre-production stage right now, with more information coming as the project evolves. This won't be the only collaboration EA will have with Marvel Games, with it announcing this as being the "first of several new games" that's incoming from its studios, possibly all superhero related.