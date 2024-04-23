You could win a custom Xbox Series X console that has its own exclusive X-Men 97 comic book

One of the better new shows that's debuted on the Disney+ streaming service this year is X-Men 97. The animated series is a direct continuation of the 1990s X-Men cartoon series (which is, of course, an adaptation of the Marvel comic book superhero franchise). Today, Microsoft announced it will be giving away another one of its custom Xbox Series X consoles, but with a new twist to promote X-Men 97.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft says that one lucky winner of this giveaway will receive an Xbox Series X console with artwork that forms a new X-Men 97-based comic book story. Microsoft says:

This thrilling 2-page story with full page cover is exclusive to the Xbox Series X, and features Cyclops leading the X-Men in a battle against Sentinels and Master Mold, with an Xbox Series X console making a special appearance in the Danger Room.

The prize also includes not only a normal Xbox wireless controller but another one that's been custom-made in the Xbox Design Lab Controller, with colors that are inspired by the show's version of Wolverine.

An Xbox with an X-Gene?!



Follow & RT with #Xbox97Sweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & controller combo, plus an extra controller, inspired by Marvel Animation’s #XMen97, now streaming on @DisneyPlus.



18+. Ends 5/20/24. Rules: https://t.co/8CYN8Hg2lG pic.twitter.com/4k1FXahoUN — Xbox (@Xbox) April 23, 2024

Anyone in a market that sells the Xbox console (with the exception of Russa) can enter the contest. They just need to follow the Xbox X (formerly Twitter) account and RT the post about the contest with #Xbox97Sweepstakes to enter. The contest entries will end on May 20.

Microsoft also mentions that Xbox Design Lab has also created some more custom Xbox wireless controllers with colors inspired by the other members of the X-Men in the show, and they even come with their own action figure-like blister packaging. However, there's no word on when or if these controllers will be sold or given away.