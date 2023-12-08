Marvel's Blade is coming to games from Dishonored and Deathloop team Arkane Lyon

Tonight at the 2023 Game Awards, we got the first reveal of the next game from Bethesa Softworks' Arkane Lyon, the acclaimed team behind the Dishonored games and Deathloop. In a bit of a surprise, the team is taking on a licensed IP for its next project; a game based on Marvel's vampire hunter Blade.

The game itself will be a single player narrative driven title with third person action-adventure gameplay. The press release for the game has some more info on the title:

“As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself,” said Dinga Bakaba, Game Director, Arkane Lyon. “The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time.” Marvel’s Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise. “From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character,” said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon. “This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how.”

The press release states that "Arkane Lyon have just begun development on the game" so it may be a while before this title is released. Since it is a Bethesda Softworks title, and Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, we can safely assume its coming to the PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles.