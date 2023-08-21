Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will also release to PS4, missing Xbox One

Konami has announced that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be coming to PlayStation 4 in addition to the previously announced platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is worth noting that the Xbox One is not among these.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1 was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase event in May. The collection combines Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in one package.

Konami said the decision to bring the collection to PS4 was in response to fan demand worldwide. However, unlike the retail disc releases planned for other platforms, the PS4 version will only be available as a digital download.

The release date for the PS4 version is still unannounced. However, the collection will be released on PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC on October 24; we can assume it will be released on the same day.

In response to the many requests we have received from fans worldwide, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 will also be available for the PlayStation®4 (download ver.)!



For details, please wait for further announcements in the future.#MetalGearSolid #MGSVol1 pic.twitter.com/195I0KBJRu — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) August 21, 2023

Previously, Konami said these are faithful recreations of the original Metal Gear Solid games. The company believes some elements that may have aged poorly will be kept to preserve the historical context and original creative vision. Nevertheless, the games will include warnings about these parts.

Meanwhile, Konami is also working on a full Metal Gear Solid 3 remake called Metal Gear Solid Delta. It was initially released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 and is regarded as one of the greatest stealth action games ever. The new remake reuses the voice acting from the PS2, unchanged when it releases.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The release date is unknown for now.