First gameplay trailer from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shown during Xbox showcase

During Xbox's Partner Preview showcase, Konami gave fans their first look at actual in-engine gameplay from the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The new trailer showed Big Boss sneaking through lush rainforest environments and demonstrating various stealth tactics. Scenes showing Snake carefully navigating environments, like crossing through a body of water near a lurking crocodile, demonstrated the need for stealth to avoid detection from enemies or wildlife.

Brief glimpses of combat were also seen, such as Snake preparing to take out an opponent silently using a pistol with a silencer attached. It suggests players will experience much of the original game's stealth and infiltration gameplay.

However, cutscenes were not shown, so how those iconic cinematic sequences will be reworked remains to be seen. According to Konami, all of the game's environments in the gameplay video were rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and captured in-game in real-time.

In case you missed it, the game was first revealed at the PlayStation Showcase event in May. Konami is developing Metal Gear Solid Delta with the help of Chinese studio Virtuos. The game will be powered by UE5, marking a shift from the Fox engine used in previous Metal Gear Solid titles.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater targets a release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, though a specific release window was not announced.

Meanwhile, Konami is also working on a Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1, which will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in one package.

Remaking one of the most influential entries in the long-running Metal Gear Solid franchise is no small task. With this first gameplay sneak peek, fans now have a better idea of what to expect from the experience of reliving Snake Eater with UE5 technology.