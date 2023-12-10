Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Copilot is coming in Feb. 2024 for Outlook and more

It's been yet another fairly slow week on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, as we get into the holiday season. However, there's always something new that might be of interest to people who use the service.

Microsoft Outlook - Copilot is coming to classic Outlook in February 2024

The classic version of the Outlook email client for Windows will be getting Copilot features in 2024, according to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. One will add a way for Copilot to draft a new email in Outlook, which is pretty straightforward. The other new roadmap entry might be a bit more interesting:

Copilot coaches you on how to best get your message across and you can adjust the tone and length of your message.

The web version of Outlook is also getting a new feature for admins in January 2024.

When an app is deployed in Integrated Apps (Get Apps & Upload Custom LOB apps) in the Microsoft Admin Center, it will be available in Outlook on the web in Read Message Actions and Compose Ribbon.

Microsoft Teams - Making channels earlier to make and more

Microsoft Teams will make it easier to create channels across all of its supported platforms sometime in January 2024.

We added the option to create a channel directly from the + button in the Teams app, making it easier for the user to create a channel.

It will also be easier to make new teams in Microsoft Teams next month as well.

When creating a team, the new default experience will be ‘create a team from scratch’, making it a simpler and quicker experience.

Also planned for January is a new Teams feed for desktop and web users:

Users can access a personalized feed based on important updates in the channels they are a part of.

Teams users on its mobile apps will get a new feature as well in January.

Teams calendar on mobile devices displays the live status of a meeting with avatars of the participants who are in the call, whether the meeting is being recorded and the duration of the meeting.

Come back next week for yet another look at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap.