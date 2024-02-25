Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will add improved presenter features and more

After a very busy seven days last week, the Microsoft 365 roadmap website slowed down considerably this week with not as many new entries. However, there were enough to be of interest for people who use Microsoft's business and productivity apps.

Microsoft Teams - Improved Presenter Window and more

The Microsoft Teams meeting and collaboration service got a few upcoming features listed this past week on the roadmap. One of them that's coming in April for the PC and Mac versions will have some improvements for presenters in Teams.

When sharing the screen or content, the presenter will now be able to better keep track of the participants' activity during a meeting. The Improved Presenter Window shows up to four meeting participants (both video and audio), who are active speakers and who raised hands, as well as a preview of the content being shared. Meeting notifications appear in the middle of the screen for better visibility. This gives presenters increased confidence and awareness of what is happening among participants during a meeting.

Another upcoming Teams feature in April, this time for the PC, Mac and mobile versions, will give users an extra video function.

You can now use Teams video clip in channel, in addition to chat. Record yourself, your screen, or an audio-only clip and attach the video clip to your channel post or reply.

Finally, the iOS and Android versions of Teams will get a faster way to sign into a meeting in March:

Users can skip typing the full user principal name (UPN) and sign in faster on shared and managed devices, by using app configuration policies to autofill the domain name.

Other Microsoft 365 apps and services - Outlook gets a new in-person invite feature and more

The new version of Outlook for Windows and the web will get a feature in March that will allow organizers who create events in the app to sent invites to people to attend an event in person.

Also, we wanted to mention that the recent announcement of the new Sticky Notes app in OneNote that's now being tested by Microsoft 365 Insiders now has an entry on the roadmap, which says it should officially roll out in April. It also says that current Windows Sticky Note users will be slowly moved over to the new Sticky Notes app in OneNote.

That's it for this week's look back at the Microsoft 365 roadmap. We will be back next Sunday for another look at the coming week's new entries.