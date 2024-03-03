Microsoft 365 Weekly: Outlook to add new work location features and more

Once again, it's been a busy week for new entries in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. As we have been doing for the past several months on Sundays, we will give you the highlights of what was added to the roadmap in the last seven days. Accept no substitutes.

Microsoft Outlook - A new work location experience is coming for remote workers and more

The new Outlook for Windows, along with Outlook for the web, will be adding a new feature in April specifically for people who work remotely for companies. The update will add something to the Daily Peak section that will let users change their work location by clicking on that icon at the top of the calendar.

Those same workers can also use the feature to see who will be in the office that day. In addition to Outlook, changes to the work location will be made on other apps like Teams. There will also be an option to show your bosses and other employees that you will be out of the office.

Another Outlook feature that's coming to the iOS and Android apps in April will add a new Contact Editor to those apps. Users will be able to make and edit their contact list in those apps instead of using the native experience on iOS and Android devices.

Microsoft Teams - Reactions in Town Halls are coming, and more

If you use Microsoft Teams Premium and sign up to participate in an upcoming Town Hall meeting event, Microsoft will soon add a way for you to react to what's being shown at that event. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap shows that in April, Town Hall members will be able to react to the event with "like," "love," "applause," "laugh," and "surprised." They will be shown during a Town Hall on the side of the screen.

Another feature coming to the Android Teams app in April is specifically for admins:

If a conference room has multiple panels deployed, admins can now enable check-in and room release for this room. The devices will stay in sync on the check-in status to ensure that the room is released or not released correctly.

If you use the Teams Rooms feature for Windows, like on the Surface Hub 3 and 2S, it will add an improvement in April that will help during its setup. The app will soon automatically check to see if there are any updates for that app, along with Windows updates and any new apps.

Microsoft Edge - Settings updates are coming soon

Finally, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap has a listing for a small change for its Edge web browser that's due in April.

To improve ease of use, we are updating Edge settings page into two sections: ‘Privacy and Security’ and ‘Search and Services.’ This streamlined approach should enable users to find the settings they are interested in more easily.

