Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Microsoft Teams on desktop will support all accounts and more

There's a lot to check in this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap recap. Let's dive in and see what's been added over the last seven days.

Microsoft Teams - The desktop app will soon support all Microsoft accounts and more

If you use the new desktop version of Microsoft Teams for Windows and Mac, this bit of news might be of interest. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap added an entry this week that states sometime in April, the Windows and Mac versions of Teams "will support every type of Teams account (work, school or personal) in a single desktop application." That should be a huge help for people who use more than one Microsoft account.

Other new Roadmap entries on Teams this week included one that's due in March. During that month, iOS and Android Teams users will be able to access the Copilot AI assistant for the first time.

If you use Teams on a Mac and also use Apple AirPods, you are getting a nifty new feature in March:

Microsoft Teams now works seamlessly with Apple AirPods to mute or unmute yourself on Mac models running macOS Sonoma. The same functionality already available on iPhone running iOS 17 is now supported on new Teams for Mac.

All Teams versions will get a new multi-window feature in March:

Microsoft Teams enables you to open your app content in new multi-window experiences. Unlock multi-tasking workflows for your users inside Teams. Allow them to engage with content and conversation, side-by-side.

In addition, all Teams versions will gain a skin tone feature in April:

In Teams settings, users have the option to select their preferred skin tone. This preference will be applied to all emojis and reactions in chats, channels, and desktop/web meetings, allowing users to express themselves more authentically in conversations.

Finally, Windows and Mac Teams users will get a new way to create a workflow in April:

Can't find a workflow template that matches what you need? You will now be able to describe in detail on how you want your automation to work and from that description generate a workflow to match your needs.

Microsoft Outlook - New working hours and location feature and more

The Microsoft Outlook email app also got some love on the Roadmap this week. One new feature that will be previewed in March and officially launch in April on the desktop app will include new ways to let people know when and where you work:

New working hours and location options in Outlook lets people set more flexible working hours each day and specify the location from where they plan to work. You can also view your colleagues' work location when scheduling a meeting.

Web and desktop Outlook users are also getting revamped versions of Message Bars in March, along with a way to collapse the app's date headers.

That's our look at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap this week. Come back in seven days, as we will once again review the new entries on the Roadmap.