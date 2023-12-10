Minecraft's latest DLC pack is filled with dinosaurs in Jurassic World Adventures

Developer Mojang is once again offering a paid DLC pack for players of its hit sandbox game Minecraft. It's based on one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and more specifically on the last two movies in the series.

Mojang's site has the details on Jurassic World Adventures, which are primarily based on the films Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion. In both of those films, the genetically resurrected dinosaurs have fled from their South American island and are now out in the rest of the world.

The official Minecraft site says:

Play as Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Claire Dearing, Kayla Watts, or Owen Grady as you set out on quests across iconic locations to research these gentle, and not-so-gentle, giants, rescue illegally captured dinosaurs, and, well, try not to get eaten. Your job is to study dinosaurs, so naturally, you also take it upon yourself to save them from poachers and evil scientists. All that digging for fossils in the Overworld is about to come in handy!

The DLC pack also lets players drive new vehicles like off-road jeeps and motorcycles as you try to keep the dinosaurs safe. You may also have to travel to some familiar locations from the Jurassic World movies to do some research as well.

The Jurassic World Adventures DLC pack is currently available to purchase from the Minecraft Marketplace for 1510 Minecraft coins which is about $8.77 in US dollars.

The Jurassic Park/World movie series will continue to be adapted into games in the near future. During The Game Awards a few days ago, Saber Interactive announced Jurassic World: Survival. Set just after the events of the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie, it will center on a InGen scientist stranded on Isla Nublar who has to try to get off the island without being eaten by its various dinosaurs. It does not yet have a release date.