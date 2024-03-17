Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams to add translation feature to chats and more

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap website got quite a few new additions for upcoming features for its productivity apps last week. Here's a look at what was added in the last seven days.

Microsoft Teams - Intelligent message translation in chats and more.

In April, the desktop version of Microsoft Teams will include a new translation feature for chats:

When you get a message in a different language, you will see translation suggested to help you understand it better. In the settings, you can select which languages you don't want to translate, and whether to translate messages automatically.

A related feature for Microsoft OneNote on the desktop will add some new Teams integration with its Meeting Details feature in April.

In addition to basic information about a meeting such as date, description, and attendees, Meeting Details will now add content from Teams’ intelligent meeting recap. This includes AI-generated meeting notes, AI-suggested tasks, and any documents shared during the Teams meeting.

Both Windows and Mac users can also access a new collaboration feature with Teams in May:

Collaborative annotations, available now, enable meeting participants with the Presenter role to enable annotations after sharing their screen. This allows everyone in the meeting to draw, add a note, react, highlight text, and more to share their thoughts right on the content, live with everyone else. Now, participants sharing their screen will have the ability to save content with collaborative annotations as a Whiteboard, enabling all meeting participants to revisit this content and continue collaborating after the meeting.

The Mac and Windows Teams apps will get a new meeting information feature in April:

Available for in-tenant participants, the meeting pre-join screen will now include contextual information about the meeting like meeting title, scheduled start time, scheduled end time, and number of participants who have joined the call

Other Microsoft 365 apps and services - OneDrive on the web to add recurring meetings feature and more

The recently revamped OneDrive cloud file storage service is adding a feature to the web version in April:

The upcoming update to the OneDrive Meetings view will display your recurring meetings in chronological order, providing easy access to all related files, past recordings, and details like the meeting owner, attendees, time, and location. This feature helps you prepare for future meetings by allowing you to quickly access pre-read materials and review recordings or content from past meetings.

The Microsoft 365 file viewer on the web will add Copilot for OneDrive in April:

Copilot in OneDrive will soon be available from the file viewer in Microsoft 365 for customers with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. Clicking on the Copilot icon in the file viewer will open the Copilot chat panel which will allow you to summarize or get information from your files in OneDrive or SharePoint.

The Clipchamp video editor on the Windows, Mac and web versions will add a way to remove the background from an image, with a preview in April and a full release in July. Also the desktop Clipchamp app will add a way to sign in from a work account in May.

That's it for this week's look back at the Microsoft 365 roadmap site. We will be back next Sunday for another look at the coming week's new entries.