Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Admins get new security features in Outlook and more

This week's look back at the last seven days on the official Microsoft 365 Roadmap website reveals some new Outlook features for users and admins, along with a couple of Teams-related features.

Microsoft Outlook - New admin security features are coming and more

If you are an admin who works at a company that uses the classic Outlook for desktop, Mac, and/or mobile devices, you are getting some new security options soon:

The appearance and behavior of Report Phishing/Report Junk actions in Outlook can be controlled by admins using User Reported Settings in security.microsoft.com. Admins will be able to control whether these Report actions appear in Outlook, where these messages get reported to, and whether the user is prompted when they report phishing or junk. Admins will also be able to customize text and other aspects of the dialogs that appear before and after users' report phishing or junk.

This feature is being rolled out first to Outlook for Android and iOS in April, followed by the classic Outlook for Windows in May, and for the Mac version in June.

The new Outlook for Windows will be able to launch a Teams chat from an email later in March.

This will allow users to start a Teams chat directly from an email message with the sender or all of the recipients in the email, the Teams chat opens in Outlook - so users can chat and continue their workflow in Outlook.

The new Outlook for Windows and on the web will get a new feature in April:

Search Folders will now display a folder tag within the message list, indicating the folder to which each email belongs. This enhancement provides users with quick and easy access to contextual information, improving navigation and organization within their mailbox.

Finally, the new Outlook for Windows will add a new "Share to Teams" button in April in its ribbon when " they select an email in the reading pane."

Other apps - OneDrive on the web will add a new way to view hidden files and more

OneDrive users on the web will get a new way to view hidden folders later in March.

This feature allows you to view files and folders you have hidden in the “Shared with you” view in OneDrive for Web. You can quickly access files and folders you have hidden by clicking on the 'Hidden' button in the filter bar. You can also 'Unhide' files and bring them back to the 'Shared with you' view.

Microsoft Teams on the desktop and Mac will get a new way to save meeting recordings in May:

With this change Teams meeting recordings will be saved to the meeting organizer’s OneDrive for Business instead of to the OneDrive for Business folder of the person who initiated the recording. This improves the compliance of recordings as meeting organizers can then manage access permissions and recording file management.

Teams on the desktop, Mac, and the web will get additional Live Share support in April:

Microsoft Teams applications that use Live Share for building real-time collaborative experiences – previously limited to Meeting Stage and Side Panel tabs – will be able to extend to Chat, Channel, and Collaborative Stageview tabs on desktop and web. Live Share enables collaborative features such as co-watching, co-creating, and co-editing content in real time. All applications enabled in your tenant using the existing Live Share permission will be eligible for this feature.

That's it for this week's look back at the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Come back next Sunday as we reveal what Microsoft added to the roadmap in the next week.