Get the Corsair M75 Air wireless gaming mouse for an all time low price of $79.99 now

People who love to play competitive PC games not only want advanced features like high DPI optical sensors, but they also prefer their mouse to be as lightweight as possible. A gaming mouse from Corsair has those of those features and more.

Right now, the Corsair M75 Air wireless gaming mouse is available at Amazon for $79.99. That's an all-time low price for the mouse, and also $20 off its normal $99.99 MSRP.

This gaming mouse weighs just 60g, or 0.13 pounds if you live in the US. This means you should be able to move this ultra-lightweight mouse on a mouse pad more easily than other gaming mice, which could prove to be the difference if you are playing in online multiplayer PC games.

The mouse also has a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, which supports up to 650 IPS tracking, and up to 50G acceleration. All of that means the sensor will keep track of the mouse's movements for more accurate in-game actions.

The main left and right buttons include optical switches that will last up to 100 million clicks. Furthermore, the switches are designed with "Quickstrike" features that offer no delays from pressing those buttons to the switches.

The 2.5Ghz USB wireless dongle for the mouse lets you experience less than a 1ms delay from the mouse to the PC. You will get up to 34 hours of battery life with the use of the dongle, and the mouse can fully recharge in 75 minutes.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.