Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will get some new features on iOS and Android and more

The end of another week means we can take a look back at the last seven days for new entries on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. This week, there are a lot of additions that center on the Teams mobile apps.

Microsoft Teams - Mobile apps will be adding some new features in April

If you use Microsoft Teams via its iOS or Android apps, you should get some new features in April. One feature will let users ask questions to the Copilot AI assistant about any meetings after they have been held. Another upcoming mobile feature will also use Copilot in Teams to add a citation number for each Copilot statement. The citation is meant to show more details or the source that Copilot used to create the statement. The roadmap entry adds:

Users can select the citation to see which speaker the citation is attributed to, the exact quote from the transcript, as well as the time stamp of the quote in the transcript. Selecting a reference number will open a transcript viewer that displays the source of the response.

Users of the mobile Teams app will also soon be able to transfer any calls they game from the Teams app to their native mobile phone dialer. Finally, mobile users will be able to select a Teams meeting event on their Outlook calendar and go straight to that meeting on the Teams app.

Windows and Mac Teams users will also get a new feature in April.

We're continuing to provide a more tailored call delegation experience. Call delegators and delegates will now be able to see shared call history records for the shared line.

New Outlook for Windows and the Web - New email search filters are coming and more

Microsoft continues to add new features to the new Outlook app for Windows and on its web version. In May, the roadmap site says we can expect to see some new email search filters:

Categorized email search folders let you easily filter emails by assigned categories enhancing inbox organization. Mail from specific people search folders let you automatically collect and organize emails from designated senders or contacts.

In June, the roadmap says the new Outlook app will be able to see their online archive storage:

By displaying online archive storage information, users can proactively manage their email storage and make informed decisions about archiving, cleaning, and their regular and archived folders.

That's our look back at the latest additions to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. You can come back in seven days for yet another update.