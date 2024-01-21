Logitech MX Master 3S is now available at all-time low price

The Logitech MX Master 3S, arguably the best productivity mouse for PC and Mac (and the one I use with my computer), rarely goes on sale, usually staying at its $99 MSRP. However, today, you have a chance to snag this mouse with a 15% discount.

Logitech's flagship mouse, the MX Master 3S, comes with a USB-A dongle for computers without Bluetooth. The company also sells a dongle-less version with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a slightly different color. That is the one you can get it right now and save $15.

Despite being called "MX Master 3S for Mac," the mouse works perfectly fine with Windows computers and other devices. The only difference is the lack of a Bolt connector and a cable with a Type-C connector on both ends.

The Logitech MX features silent switches, an 8K DPI sensor, an advanced wheel with infinite scroll mode, and plenty of customizable keys alongside an extra wheel for horizontal scroll. Besides, it is ergonomically shaped for more comfortable use. You can also connect the mouse to three devices and switch between them using a dedicated button.

Battery-wise, you can expect the Logitech MX Master 3S to last up to 70 days on a full charge, with up to three hours of work after just a one-minute charging.

In addition to the 15% discount, Logitech MX Master 3S buyers get one month of Creative Cloud subscription for extra savings.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.