Microsoft adds animation improvements to PowerPoint slides on the web

People who access and use Microsoft's PowerPoint presentation app on the web can now check out some improvements that should make it easier to include animated content on their slides.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company said it has taken user feedback into consideration and put in new interfaces that should make adding animations to slides in PowerPoint for the web easier..

To try the latest improvements, head to PowerPoint on the web and then open or create a presentation. You can then select an object in the file you want to animate. Once that's done, click on the Animations selection, followed by the Animation Pane option, and then click on the Add Animation button. You can do the same thing by just right-clicking on the object. A menu should appear, and then you can click on the Add Animation option from that menu.

After that, you can make changes and edits to the animation properties. The app also lets you add more than one animation to an object by just clicking the Add button on top of the task pane. You can delete the animation by clicking on the trashcan Delete icon button in the top right corner of the pane.

The new feature includes three different animation categories (Entrance, Exit, and Emphasis), which can be seen by just clicking on the View more animations selection in the pane card.

The new animation user interface is now available for all PowerPoint on the web users. In addition, Microsoft plans to keep improving this part of the web app with a Preview button feature. After you get your animations set up for an object, clicking it will let you navigate through the object by clicking on the slide or using Enter, Spacebar, and arrow keys on your keyboard.