Microsoft confirms new background removal features in Windows Photos among other additions

Several days ago, many people in the Windows Insider Program noticed that the Windows Photos app had quietly been updated with the new ability to remove and replace background images. Today, Microsoft finally and officially announced that this update to the Photos app is now available for all members of the Insider program.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

With a single click, you can remove the background and save the resulting image or copy it to the clipboard. Another option is to replace the selected background with a solid color. Use the color picker to select the right hue, either by clicking on the palette, entering a hex color code, or setting the RGB values.

Microsoft also noted some other new improvements in the Photos app. One is the revamped Filmstrip feature, which is now placed below the main image you are viewing. It also has larger thumbnails and the scrollbar is larger. Also, the feature is turned off by default when you view an image in the Photos app. You turn it on by pressing the F key or by clicking on the Filmstrip Icon in the bottom left corner.

The app also has a new Timeline Scrollbar for all the folders in the app and it's now based on the time range of your images.

The app also lets you share a photo that's backed up on your OneDrive cloud storage account. Right-clicking on a photo brings up a menu, and you can click on Share, and then Using OneDrive, to send a link to the photo via email.

Microsoft also notes a few more changes to the Photos app:

Based on community feedback, we’ve made it easier than ever to print your photos by bringing the Print button to the top command bar when viewing a single image, as well as offering 7:5 aspect ratio in the Resize tool.

Various performance and stability updates to improve the Slideshow feature, navigation between tabs, and opening images.

All members of the Insiders program can update the Photos app to version 2023.11110.8002.0 or higher to get these updates. There's no word on when they will be made generally available for all Windows Photos users.