Microsoft Edge will soon tell you if a password is not strong enough

Microsoft Edge has an excellent password manager, and the ability to sync the stored data to other platforms makes it a great choice for those needing a free and secure solution for storing sensitive information such as passwords, payment info, and more. Soon, Edge's built-in password will get a new feature to prevent customers from using weak passwords.

As spotted by Leopeva64-2, the latest Edge Canary updates now warn the user if they attempt to save a weak password. Moreover, the browser displays a progress bar to indicate the password's strength and encourage complex and hard-to-guess passwords.

Microsoft is not the only one working on an improved password manager. Google started cooking a similar feature a couple of months ago, although its implementation differs slightly from Microsoft Edge.

The updated password manager with its strength progress bar is rolling out to a limited set of Edge Insiders in the Canary Channel. Like most early features, it might take a while to arrive since Microsoft picks users to try new features in the Canary Channel seemingly randomly.

Speaking of other Edge Canary news, users recently noticed an experimental flag that lets you enable Edge Split Screen and display two tabs within one browser window. According to rumors, Edge Split Screen is a part of the upcoming Microsoft Edge rejuvenation that should give the software giant's browser a new life and make it stand out among the competitors. New productivity and security features will surely help Microsoft Edge increase its market share, which is currently at just above 11%.