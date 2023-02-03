CrossfireX to shut down on May 18 for Xbox consoles

CrossfireX, the single and multiplayer first-person shooter from publisher Smilegate, was made to be a major Xbox console exclusive. However, the game is now nearing its end as the publisher announced it would go offline on May 18, a year and three months after the game officially launched on February 10, 2022.

In a post on the game's official webpage (via GameSpot) the company said that since CrossfireX's launch, the development team has worked to improve the game with new content, features, and bug fixes. However, despite those efforts, the dev team said, "the game was ultimately not where it needed to be." The game has now been removed from being sold on the digital marketplaces for the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, but current players can still go online to play the game until it's shut down.

No new content will be released for the game, and there will be no more sales of the game's digital in-game currency. Players will be able to use up their remaining currency in the in-game shop until May 18. Players who have purchased any in-game content in the last 14 days may be able to get a refund and are instructed to go to the official Xbox support site for more info.

The original Crossfire game for the PC became a major hit when it was first released in 2007, especially in Asia. CrossfireX was an attempt to bring the franchise to consoles. Remedy Entertainment, the developers of great single-player games like Max Payne, Alan Wake, and most recently Control, developed the single-player campaign for CrossfireX. However, even with a lot of hype beforehand, the game launched a year ago to mostly negative reviews.

It's not been a good week for online game franchises. Electronic Arts revealed earlier this week that Apex Legends Mobile will shut down on May 1. Also, it was revealed that Rumbleverse, from developer Iron Galaxy and publisher Epic Games, will shut its servers down on Feb. 28.

Source: Smilegate via GameSpot