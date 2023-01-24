Microsoft Edge 110 now lets you split two tabs in one window

Microsoft is testing a new productivity feature in its browser. Edge insiders in the Beta, Dev, and Canary Channel can enable the "Microsoft Edge Split Screen" flag and use two pages side-by-side within one browser window.

Of course, you can always use several Edge windows to view several pages simultaneously. However, Edge Split Screen makes working with two pages much easier without dragging tabs and arranging windows. You can also resize the split tabs and open links side-by-side.

This is not the first time Microsoft has allowed opening two pages in one window. The recently introduced Edge Sidebar lets you add and pin websites for quick access. Also, the idea itself is not new—Vivaldi, for example, offers a more advanced version of this feature, allowing users to split one window into four tabs.

How to enable Microsoft Edge Split Screen:

Install Microsoft Edge Beta, Dev, or Canary. Go to edge://flags/#edge-split-screen and set the flag to Enabled. Restart the browser. Open any web page and click the Split Screen button on the toolbar. The browser will open a new tab next to the current page. Alternatively, right-click any link and select Open Link in split window.

You can exit Split Screen by clicking the X button (this will close the page) or pressing the "..." button and selecting View split screen pages in two tabs.

What do you think about the Microsoft Edge Split Screen feature? Share your thoughts in the comments.