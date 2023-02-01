Statcounter: Microsoft Edge has slightly increased its market share in January 2023

The January 2023 report from Statcounter is here with details about the mainstream browsers and their market shares. As usual, the market is slow, and there are no groundbreaking changes.

Note: No report is 100% accurate, and you should take the stats with a grain of salt. Statcounter gathers its data from 1.5 million websites, so there is a margin of error. You can learn how Statcounter prepares its report in the official FAQ.

Google Chrome was the most popular desktop browser in January 2023. It reached a 66.39% market share, gaining 0.25 points. Microsoft Edge also increased its customer base and climbed back past 11%—11.09% (+0.11 points).

Meanwhile, Apple's Safari keeps its distance with a 9.33% market share (+0.32 points), and Mozilla Firefox is fourth with 6.87%. The latter is the only mainstream browser that demonstrated a notable dip—it lost 0.34 points compared with the previous month. Finally, Opera closes the top 5 desktop browsers lists with a 3.42% share and a +0.12 point increase in January 2023.

Google Chrome - 66.39% (+0.25) Microsoft Edge - 11.09% (+0.11) Apple Safari - 9.33% (+0.32) Mozilla Firefox - 6.87% (-0.34) Opera - 3.42% (+0.12)

On the mobile desktop browsers market, things are slightly more dynamic. Also, it misses Microsoft Edge as the company cannot figure out how to make users use its browser on Android and iOS. Edge's mobile market share is too small to appear in the report.

Google Chrome - 65.35% (+1.04) Apple Safari - 24.45% (+0.9) Samsung Internet - 4.46% (-0.6) Opera - 1.78% (+0.14) UC Browser - 1.47% (-1.34)

You can find more information about Statcounter's browser stats in the report available on the official website. The December 2022 report is available here.