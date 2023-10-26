Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and others will include Qualcomm's Snapdragon X CPUs in PCs

Earlier this week, Qualcomm officially announced the first hardware details of the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite, the first version of its new Snapdragon X series of PC CPUs. Now the company has confirmed at least nine PC makers who will put the Snapdragon X Elite in upcoming Windows notebooks.

The list was revealed on the second day of the 2023 Qualcomm Summit, which was livestreamed on Wednesday. Near the end of the presentation, a slide was shown with the PC makers that will include the Snapdragon X Elite CPUs.

Microsoft is among those companies that will include the new Arm-based processor in one or more future versions of its Surface laptop and tablet PCs. The company previously included Arm-based CPUs in its Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Pro X tablets.

The other PC OEMs that will join Microsoft in adding Snapdragon X Elite chips inside some of their upcoming laptops or tablets are Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, HONOR, Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. These companies represent most of the major PC makers and would seem to ensure that Qualcomm's new CPU will be available from a wide variety of companies.

The Snapdragon X Elite CPUs will include 12 high-performance cores and a maximum clock speed of 3.8GHz. It also claims that one or two of those cores can go even faster at up to 4.3GHz. Qualcomm has shown charts that claim its new CPU will offer up to twice the performance of Intel's i7-1360P and i7-1355U chips at its maximum power, and match their performance while using 68 percent less power.

The new chip will also include an integrated Adreno GPU and an AI-themed neural processing unit, along with a 5G modem and Wi-Fi 7 hardware. The first PCs with the Snapdragon X Elite are scheduled to start shipping sometime in mid-2024.