Apple acknowledges BMW cars are breaking iPhone 15's NFC chip

Several users reported earlier this month that the NFC chip stopped working on their iPhone 15 units after the devices were charged with the wireless charging pad in their BMW cars. Now, MacRumors reports that Apple has acknowledged the BMW charging issue in an internal memo sent to Apple Authorized Service Providers.

While the Cupertino giant didn't pinpoint the reason behind the issue, Apple warned that a "small number" of wireless chargers in some recent BMW and Toyota Supra models may temporarily disable the NFC capabilities when used to charge an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The NFC chip on the iPhone is used to power several features, including Apple Pay and Digital Keys. Users previously reported that the charging issue put their devices into recovery mode for varying amounts of time and even displayed a white screen.

Apple has advised technicians to revive the NFC chip on affected iPhones by restarting the chip using a software tool included in Apple Service Toolkit 2. Technicians can go ahead with a hardware repair if the issue doesn't get resolved. The users, on the other hand, are advised to stop using in-car wireless charging until a fix is released.

Nonetheless, this is one of the issues related to Apple's 2023 flagship devices. There have been reports of overheating and temporary discoloration on iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame. The publication reports that the said memo was circulated hours after the release of the iOS 17.1 update.

iOS 17.1 comes with a number of features such as improved StandBy mode and AirDrop over the internet, but it doesn't include a fix for the issue. Apple will address iPhone 15's BMW charging issue in a software update coming later this year, possibly, iOS 17.1.1 or iOS 17.2.

Source: MacRumors