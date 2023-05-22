Microsoft releases its newest report on its efforts to moderate Xbox content

In November 2022, Microsoft issued its first Xbox Transparency Report to show that it was making efforts into content moderation among the Xbox online community. That report covered January to June 2022. Today, Microsoft released its second Xbox Transparency Report for the period of July to December 2022.

The report was summarized on Xbox Wire, and Microsoft says it showed that progress was being made on protecting its Xbox player base. In the report, the company said it made 10.19 million total enforcements during that period, which is up from 7.31 million enforcements in the first half of 2022.

Microsoft said that 79 percent of its total Xbox content enforcement efforts during the second half of 2022 were handled by proactive tools. That includes using both humans and automated tools to take care of content issues before they are seen by Xbox community members.

The blog post stated:

Automated tools such as Community Sift, work across text, video and images catching offensive content within milliseconds. In the last year alone, Community Sift assessed 20 billion human interactions on Xbox.Proactive measures also detected and enforced against 100% of account tampering, piracy, phishing, and cheating/inauthentic accounts.

Microsoft says that it has also expanded its definition of what it considers to be "vulgar content" on its Xbox platform to include "offensive gestures, sexualized content, and crude humor." Those changes caused Microsoft to increase the number of enforcements of that content by 450 percent. The vast amount of that enforcement was to just remove the content.

Microsoft also issued 7.51 million proactive enforcements against inauthentic accounts. It added:

Inauthentic accounts are typically automated or bot-created accounts that create an unlevel playing field and can detract from positive player experiences. We continue to invest in and improve our tech so players can have safe, positive, and inviting experiences.

The company also stated that earlier this month, it launched the Xbox Gaming Safety Toolkit for people in Australia and New Zealand. It offers those residents ways they can make sure their Xbox gaming experience is safe and secure.