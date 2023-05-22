Windows 11 Canary build 25370 adds vTPM, WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption and performance boost

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for Insiders on the Canary channel today. The new build 25370 adds support for virtual TPM (vTPM) in Hyper-V on Windows on Arm. There are also improvements to the networking, like WPA3 encryption for Wi-Fi as well as a performance boost.

The full changelog is given below:

What’s new in Build 25370 Support for vTPM in Hyper-V on Windows on Arm (Arm64) builds After upgrading your host OS to the latest flighted build (Build 25370 and higher), you will now be able to upgrade guest Windows on Arm VM’s to Windows 11 Insider Preview builds as it will detect the TPM 2.0 requirement. Changes and Improvements [Networking] Added support for bridging adapters via command line via netsh.

Passpoint Wi-Fi networks will now support enhanced connection performance and will display a URL in Quick Settings to provide information to users about the venue or event.

We added WPA3 support to the Phone Link instant hotspot feature for more secure connections to a phone’s hotspot. Also made fixes to respect metered connection settings, reduce duplicate profiles, and show the phone’s display name in the network list. [Settings] We have added links to advanced properties for network adapters and internet properties under Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings. Link to advanced properties for network adapters in Settings.

You can find the official blog post here.