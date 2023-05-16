Microsoft releases new Pride themes for Outlook users on Mac

LGBTQIA pride month is typically June, and we're a few days away. And to celebrate Pride month, Microsoft has released as many as five colorful themes, inspired by the Pride, Lesbian, Bisexual, Non-binary, and Transgender flags, for Outlook for Mac.

The new Pride themes are currently limited to Outlook users for Mac for some odd reasons. A better commemoration would be to release these Pride-inspired themes for all its services across different platforms. Those using Outlook on Windows should also get access to apply Pride themes to celebrate LGBTQIA month. Meanwhile, if you are using Outlook on a Mac, you can follow the steps below to apply new Pride themes:

Click Outlook in the macOS Menu bar. Select Settings (select Preferences if you are using anything below macOS 13). Click General. Select the one you want from the five Pride themes listed under Theme.

However, in its official blog post, Microsoft has also pointed out that these new Outlook themes are limited to Insiders running Version 16.73 (Build 23042600​​) or later. If you are not a Microsoft 365 Insider running the required build, you will not see them on the Outlook settings page. That said, these themes should be ready to reach the general public starting in June. We hope they will make their way to Outlook for Windows and the web next month.