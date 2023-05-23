Microsoft introduces the easiest way to access your Outlook calendar on a Mac

From releasing new Pride themes to making the Outlook app completely free to use, Microsoft has been focussing a lot on the Outlook macOS client lately. The Redmond tech giant continues its effort to bring more features to Outlook users on Mac, the latest one being a new way to access the calendar.

Microsoft has introduced perhaps the easiest way to access Outlook calendar on a Mac. It has introduced a new clickable Outlook icon in the macOS menu bar to allow users access to upcoming calendar events with just a click. This is far easier than navigating your calendar or My Day in Outlook.

However, the Outlook icon in the menu bar will be visible only when you open the Oultook app on your Mac. In other words, you will need to keep the app running to get access to upcoming Outlook calendar events from the menu bar. That said, the Outlook app doesn't need to be in focus to be able to access the calendar from the menu bar.

For Windows users, the easiest way to access Outlook calendar is through Widgets. All you have to do is pin the Outlook widget to the Widgets board in Windows 11. Windows 10 users can access their Outlook calendar events right from the taskbar calendar view.

On macOS, the new Outlook icon in the menu bar is enabled by default and is optional, meaning you can change your mind later if you happen to dislike it. To disable the Outlook icon on the macOS menu bar, navigate to Outlook > Settings > My Day. Now, you can open the My Day dialog box and then clear the Show My Day in menu bar check box to turn the feature off.

According to the Microsoft 365 Insider blog post, the new Outlook icon on the macOS menu bar is available to Insiders running Version 16.72 (Build 23040200) or later.