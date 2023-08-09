Microsoft reveals Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service for frontline workers

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot generative AI efforts into another one of its online services. Today, the company revealed Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service, which is designed specifically to help frontline workers like repair and service technicians and their managers streamline a number of tasks.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service is designed to help frontline workers automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks like copying and pasting information from one system to another. It states:

Copilot prepopulates relevant data including summaries of customer escalations into draft work orders for managers to review in their flow of work. Once saved, these work orders automatically sync to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. Additionally, with updates coming this fall, Copilot will streamline technician scheduling by offering data-driven recommendations based on travel time, availability, skill set, and other factors as well as accelerate responses to customer messages by summarizing key details and next steps in email drafts.

In addition, Microsoft announced a new Dynamics 365 Field Service mobile app as well. The company states:

From changing the status of a booking with a quick swipe to accessing driving directions to a customer site with one tap, the redesign saves valuable technician time for daily work—cutting down the number of taps for key tasks in half. Technicians can not only easily pick, change, or complete work order details, but also add notes with multiple inline images.

Microsoft is also offering a redesigned Dynamics 365 Field Service work order management web app, with a simplified design that the company claims will cut down "the number of clicks for key tasks by more than a third."

Microsoft is testing the Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service and the new Dynamics 365 Field Service mobile app in a public preview today. Admins can opt into these services now, along with the new Dynamics 365 Field Service work order management experience.