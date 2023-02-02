Microsoft supercharges Teams Premium with OpenAI's GPT 3.5 technology

Just recently, Microsoft made Teams Premium more widely available to users. Teams Premium is the new version of its popular collaboration program that is designed for enterprises that require more functionalities when conducting webinars and large online gatherings. Aside from new features like custom registration start and end times for webinars and a 1,000-people registration limit, Teams Premium is now also powered by OpenAI's GPT 3.5 technology.

For those not in the know, GPT, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a machine learning model trained using internet data to generate any type of text. It is the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot, which can answer questions in a conversational manner, and generate code and text.

According to Microsoft, the features in Teams Premium aims to make meetings "more intelligent, personalized, and protected." For instance, it can translate captions in real-time, help create meeting templates, and automatically generate meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights.

Watermarking and encryption in action

Other notable features in Teams Premium include personalized timeline markers, speaker timeline markers, customized meeting templates, and watermarking to deter leaks. Record capability limiting, branded meetings, sensitivity labels, and end-to-end encryption are also available. Teams Premium will cost $7 per month until June 30 before increasing to $10 in July.

Microsoft is heavily investing in OpenAI's GPT technology, with reports even saying that the company is even planning to integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. It even reportedly invested $10 billion in OpenAI.