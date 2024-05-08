Google Gemini Android app will receive another feature from its web version

Google is slowly but steadily working on infusing Gemini AI assistant into its products. Recently, it was reported that a YouTube Music extension for Gemini is in the works, which, when enabled, accesses your YouTube Music data to offer you personalized search results.

Moreover, the AI assistant was reportedly gearing up to receive the 'real-time responses' option within the Settings menu of the Gemini Android app. Now, the latest information shared by code sleuth Assemble Debug mentions that Gemini could gain a new feature that is already available on the AI assistant's web version.

Notably, Gemini may soon get a stop button, similar to its web client, that allows the user to stop the AI assistant's responses midway through the processing stage. This new stop button will help users save time by halting the responses if they believe they aren't meeting their needs. The Gemini Android app can't pause or stop responses or prompts midway.

So, you have to let the AI assistant generate the response completely to start afresh or perform other tasks, which can be a bit time-consuming. That may change soon, as the unearthed stop button could soon make its way to the Android app.

According to the screenshots shared by Assemble Debug, the stop button replaces the microphone and the camera icons that currently appear when a prompt is being generated.

When you press the stop button, Gemini will reflect the action with a message that reads, "You've stopped this response before it was complete." Another interesting feature is that users will be able to regenerate the stopped command by using the dedicated button next to the flag icon.

The Gemini stop button isn't available for everyone at the moment. However, it should soon be available for everyone because the functionality is already available on the Gemini web client.