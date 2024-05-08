Amazon Prime members can get this 40-inch Fire TV for a new low price of just $159.99

If you are a member of Amazon Prime, you can still get access to special deals outside of events like Amazon Prime Day. At the moment, Amazon Prime members can get a new low price for a 40-inch Amazon Fire TV, if they also put in a special promo code.

Right now, the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch television is already priced at $178.99 which would be its lowest price ever. However, if you are an Amazon Prime member, and type in the promo code PRIME40 at checkout, the price of the TV goes down to just $159.99. That's a huge $90 discount from its $249.99 MSRP.

The best part is that if you are not an Amazon Prime member you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, use this promo code to get the new low price for the TV, and then, if you want, you can cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.

The 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series smart television is perfect to add into a bedroom, a kids room, a guest room, or any smaller room in your house. It has a 1080p resolution with support for the HDR10 standard.

Of course, the TV uses Amazon's Fire TV operating system so you can access nearly every free and premium streaming service. It also comes with a remote that supports Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for TV shows and movies, and more. It also supports the Amazon Luna streaming game service which lets you play games via cloud servers with a game controller.

The special Amazon Prime promo code deal is scheduled to end on June 3 or while supplies of the TV last.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 40-inch television for $159.99 for Prime Members ($90 off MSRP with promo code PRIME40)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

