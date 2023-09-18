Microsoft updates Paint with layers and transparency support for Insiders

Earlier this month, Microsoft released a substantial update for Paint, one of the oldest inbox Windows apps. It introduced a background removal tool, letting you get rid of image backgrounds with only a few clicks. That is not everything Microsoft has in store for Paint. The app has just received two new major features: transparency support and layers.

The updated Paint is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channels under version 11.2308.18.0. Layers make creating and editing complex images much easier, and transparency enables better PNG support and a proper way to erase content on layers (instead of filling it with solid color).

You can now add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas to create richer and more complex digital art. With layers, you can stack shapes, text, and other image elements on top of each other. To get started, click on the new Layers button in the toolbar, which will open a panel on the side of the canvas. This is where you can add new layers to the canvas. Try changing the order of layers in this panel to see how the order of stacked image elements on the canvas changes. You can also show or hide and duplicate individual layers or merge layers together. You can now add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas to create richer and more complex digital art. With layers, you can stack shapes, text, and other image elements on top of each other. To get started, click on the new Layers button in the toolbar, which will open a panel on the side of the canvas. This is where you can add new layers to the canvas. Try changing the order of layers in this panel to see how the order of stacked image elements on the canvas changes. You can also show or hide and duplicate individual layers or merge layers together.

Microsoft is rolling out the updated Paint gradually, meaning some users will get the latest release slightly later than others. Also, be sure to share your feedback with Microsoft by pressing Win + F or navigating to Feedback Hub > Apps > Paint.

In case you missed it, Paint recently received the long-promised and much-anticipated dark mode support. Unlike the new background removal tool, layers, and transparency support, dark mode in Paint is available to all users in the Stable Channel.