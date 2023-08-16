The updated Microsoft Paint with dark mode and improved zoom is now rolling out to everyone

Microsoft has started rolling out a big update for Paint in Windows 11. Version 11.2304.30.0 is now available for download from the Microsoft Store with the long-promised dark mode support and improved zoom controls. Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel received the update last month, and now it is available for all users in the stable channel (non-insider or retail).

@PhantomOfEarth was the first to spot the release. Brandon LeBlanc, Microsoft's Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team, later confirmed that the update is rolling out "but not yet available to everyone."

Microsoft Paint version 11.2304.30.0 brings the following improvements:

Dark Mode support : Paint now follows your system theme preferences. However, you can override this setting and force-enable light or dark mode in the app's settings. Note that enabling dark mode does not change the canvas color.

: Paint now follows your system theme preferences. However, you can override this setting and force-enable light or dark mode in the app's settings. Note that enabling dark mode does not change the canvas color. Improved zoom controls now let you fine-tune your zoom level with more precision. You can use classic presets, the slider, or the pinch-to-zoom gesture on touchscreen-enabled computers. Another zoom-related improvement is the "Fit to window" option.

Earlier Paint updates also introduced a revamped properties dialog with improved visuals matching the rest of Windows 11's design language. Microsoft says the updated app features enhanced keyboard shortcut and access key support for better accessibility.

Paint is a stock Windows 11 app you can remove like any other program. To download the latest release, head to the Microsoft Store and check for available updates. Keep in mind that the update is rolling out gradually, meaning it will take a few more days before everyone gets it.