Windows Insiders can check out new updates to Snipping Tool and Phone Link

Microsoft is rolling out new updates for members of the Windows Insider Program for two apps that have some linked features. Members of the Canary and Dev channels will be able to get a new version of the Windows 11 Snipping Tool, while all Insider members can check out an update to Phone Link.

In a blog post, Microsoft detailed the new features for the Snipping Tool app

With this update to Snipping Tool (version 11.2308.33.0), we are introducing Text Actions, which detects text in your captured screenshots, making it easy to copy text from any image to share with others or paste in another app. To get started, click the Text Actions button in the toolbar to show selectable text before selecting and copying text with your mouse. You can also click the Copy all text button in the toolbar or use Ctrl + A and Ctrl + C to select and copy all text using your keyboard.

There's another new feature that will come in handy for people who want to keep some info secure:

With Text Actions, you can also redact sensitive information in screenshots before sharing. Select Quick Redact from the toolbar to automatically hide emails and phone numbers or select any text and select Redact Text from the right-click menu to hide the text. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool.

Finally, Microsoft has added a new Phone Link feature that's related to Snipping Tool:

We are also beginning to gradually roll out a new feature for Phone Link (version 1.23082.123.0 or greater on PC) that introduces the ability to effortlessly access and edit your most recent photos from your Android mobile device in Snipping Tool on your PC. Say goodbye to missed opportunities as you’ll receive instant notifications on your PC whenever a new photo is captured on your Android device, provided both devices are connected via Phone Link. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Phone Link.

