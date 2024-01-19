Microsoft will likely set 16GB RAM baseline for Windows '12' AI PCs

As we get deeper into 2024 and closer to the rumored release of the next-gen Windows, more information starts slipping through the cracks. We already know about some of the features the OS will bring, and now it is time to talk specs.

Trendforce, a research firm and market analyst, says Microsoft is about to raise minimum hardware requirements for so-called AI PCs that will rely heavily on features powered by AI. Trendforce claims 16GB is now a baseline for AI computers running the next-generation Windows scheduled for the second half of 2024.

AI PCs are expected to drive growth in average PC memory capacity and boost the proportion of LPDDR in PC DRAM. Microsoft has set the baseline for DRAM in AI PCs at 16 GB. In the long term, TrendForce projects that AI PCs will catalyze an increase in annual demand for PC DRAM bits, with consumer upgrade trends further boosting this demand.

Citing their own sources, Tom's Hardware adds to the report, claiming that in addition to 16GB of RAM, AI PCs would need at least 40 TOPS (performance measure for computational power) to ensure snappy on-device performance and justify the "AI PC" badge.

Since we are still waiting for Microsoft even to acknowledge the existence of the so-called Windows "12," there are too many unknowns for a definitive statement. We do not know if Microsoft plans to block devices with 8GB or less RAM from updating to the next-gen Windows or if the 16GB limit is a requirement for AI-powered experiences on new devices with Windows "12" out of the box. For reference, Windows 11 will not install, at least without mods, if your system has less than 4GB of RAM.

Specific hardware requirements are still a topic for rumor-based speculation, but you can be sure some of the upcoming features will require dedicated hardware and neural processing units built into the latest chips from Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD.

Interestingly, as of right now, Intel is the only company whose chips cannot meet the rumored 40 TOPS requirement—Meteor Lake can only achieve 34 TOPS. However, The "blue camp" expects the next generation of processors to triple that value. AMD's Ryzen 8000 processors are rumored to be capable of 45 TOPS, and the same performance level is expected from Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite platform. Besides hardware limitations, users are already wondering what parts of next-gen Windows will require the recently announced Copilot Pro, a $20/mo subscription.

Microsoft has yet to decide what to call its next-gen Windows. In light of the report about 16GB of RAM being the baseline for AI PCs, keeping the Windows 11 brand makes sense. Existing PCs can continue getting updates and new features (even those with 8GB or less), while newer devices with more powerful hardware provide more software magic. That is not a new concept in the world of Microsoft. Just recall Windows Vista and its Aero theme requiring more powerful GPUs.

Details are still scarce, but you can now be sure that the next-gen Windows will need more power for its features. Although this sounds like 2021 and Windows 11 again, it is easier to explain to customers that new features need more horsepower. That is a big contrast to Windows 11's abstract security improvements that rendered older computers (still running perfectly fine) incapable of running Windows 11 officially.