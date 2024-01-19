Get this Samsung 27-inch smart PC monitor with Gaming Hub for a new all-time low price

We are starting to see some 2023 PC monitors go down in price, as companies start to release their 2024 models. That means you can expect to see big discounts on monitors that were first released less than a year ago. That's certainly the case with the Samsung 27-inch M80C UHD smart PC monitor, as it is now available for a new all-time low price.

The Samsung 27-inch M80C UHD smart PC monitor is available on Amazon for just $479.99. That's a huge $170 discount from its $649.99 MSRP.

The LCD monitor has a resolution of ‎3,840 x 2,160. It's made mainly for home office work and streaming entertainment. It comes with Samsung's SlimFit Camera that you can place on top of the monitor so you can participate in remote online meetings.

The design of the monitor includes a stand that allows users to not only adjust the display's height but also supports swiveling the monitor 90 degrees so you can view content like documents better with less scrolling involved. The monitor's MultiView lets you see apps like a browser and a spreadsheet program at the same time.

For some fun after work hours, the monitor includes Samsung's Smart TV user interface, allowing people to stream nearly every major free and premium streaming service. It also comes with a remote control so you can access the UI without the PC.

While the monitor has a low 60Hz refresh rate, you can still play games on it without a PC with the included Samsung Gaming Hub. You can access game cloud services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW with a game controller like the recently launched PDP Replay controller that was made specifically for Samsung Gaming Hub products.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.