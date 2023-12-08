Microsoft will release Kojima Productions' next game, OD, with help from Jordan Peele

In June 2022, Microsoft confirmed that it had signed an agreement with Kojima Productions, headed up by famed game designer Hideo Kojima, to create a new game exclusively for Xbox Game Studios. Tonight at The Game Awards, the title of the game was announced, OD.

The official press release for the game also revealed the involvement of a major force in horror films:

World-renowned game creator Hideo Kojima has partnered with Academy Award winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, the acclaimed film director of “Get Out,” “Us,” and “Nope,” who will be one of several talented storytellers involved in the project. “We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game – or rather, a new form of media,” said Hideo Kojima, Game Creator and Founder of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME, OD explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film.

The reveal of OD was accompanied by what looked like footage of motion capture acting from three of the game's actors: Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schaffer, and Udo Kier. Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for the game but it's likely coming to the PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms, along with Xbox Game Pass.

Kojima Productions has a second game in the works exclusively, for now, for the PlayStation 5, Death Stranding 2. Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux will be back to reprise their roles from the first Death Stranding game, and Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, and Shioli Kutsuna will be joining them in the sequel. It's pretty clear that Hideo Kojima is going to be a very busy game developer for the next several years.