Microsoft resumes Windows 11 version 24H2 rollout in the Release Preview Channel

A few weeks ago, Microsoft quietly halted the rollout of Windows 11 version 24H2 to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The company never explained what the cause of that mysterious pause was, but it promised to resume the rollout in a few weeks. The good news is that Windows 11 version 24H2 is once again available for download.

Windows 11 build 26100.863 is a rare Saturday build for Windows Insiders. The update does not have a traditional change log, and the only official word about the release is the following update in the blog post from May 22, 2024:

UPDATE 6/15: We have resumed rollout of Windows 11, version 24H2 to the Release Preview Channel with Build 26100.863

You can update your system to Windows 11 version 24H2 by enlisting your device in the Windows Insider Program in Settings > Windows Update. Public release in the Stable Channel is expected later this year.

This week is a busy one for Windows Insiders. Microsoft released plenty of preview builds, giving users in every channel something to try. The Canary Channel received build 26236 with the new account manager (the same build number is available for Windows Server 2025 testers); the Dev Channel received build 2610.961 with unknown improvements under the hood; the Beta Channel received build 22635.3785 with Start menu updates.

Besides updating Windows 11 preview builds, Microsoft shipped new Insider updates for Windows 10. The now-resurrected Beta Channel for Windows 10 currently offers build 19045.4593 with the Windows Backup app improvements and more.

Another important announcement Microsoft made this week is about Recall, its controversial AI-powered feature for Windows 11 version 24H2. It will no longer be shipped on June 18, and Microsoft plans to test the experience with the help of Windows Insiders with compatible hardware (Copilot+ PCs).