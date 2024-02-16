The Windows 11 Insider Beta build 22635.3209 (KB5034855) adds Android image transfer feature

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 Insider build for members of the Beta channel. The build number is 22635.3209 under KB5034855. It includes the new Android image notification and transfer feature that was previously included in Canary and Dev channels. The new build also has a number of bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

New features for everyone in the Beta Channel Instantly access new photos and screenshots from your mobile device We are also beginning to gradually roll out the ability to effortlessly access and edit your most recent photos and screenshots from your Android mobile device in Snipping Tool on your PC. With this feature, you’ll receive instant notifications on your PC whenever a new photo or screenshot is captured on your Android device. Windows notification prompting to open capture in Snipping Tool for markup. To enable this experience, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices and choose “Manage devices” and allow your PC to access your Android phone. New settings window for managing mobile devices that are allowed to connect to your PC. Please note that as part of this change, we have renamed the Phone Link settings page under Settings > Bluetooth & devices to Mobile devices. Your PC will get a Cross Device Experience Host update in the Microsoft Store that is required for this experience to work. This new experience replaces the remote capture with Phone Link experience that was announced back in September. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Devices and Drivers > Linked devices. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel This update addresses an issue that affects the CrashOnAuditFail registry value. When you set it to one (1), only admins can sign in to a machine that has stopped working. After you install this update, standard users can sign in to the machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects an embedded SIM (eSIM) When you delete it, you do not get a notification.

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines. At random, they restart. This occurs because of an access violation in lsass.exe.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The UI is wrong for Internet Options Data Settings.

This update addresses an issue that affects long-edge fed printers. The alignment of stapling or hole punch locations is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that affects a machine that is used as a remote desktop session host. You get stop error RDR_FILE_SYSTEM (0x27). This occurs when you start up all users from the machine.

This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Settings Home page. It randomly stops responding when you go to the page.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop Web Authentication. You might not be able to connect to sovereign cloud endpoints.

This update addresses an issue that affects Steps Recorder. Some of the UI and steps are not localized to Chinese.

This update addresses an issue that affects Notepad. It does not open for the standard user account. This occurs when you use Command Prompt to open it based on file type association.

This update addresses an issue that affects 8 Zip archives. It stops you from opening them by double-clicking them in File Explorer.

This update affects games you install on a secondary drive. Now, they remain installed on the drive.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Certificate Authority snap-in. You cannot select the “Delta CRL” option. This stops you from using the GUI to publish Delta CRLs.

This update addresses an issue that stops a system from going to sleep. This occurs when you connect an external device to the system.

This update addresses an issue that affects the download of device metadata. Downloads from the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) over HTTPS are now more secure.

This update addresses an issue that affects networking. A device fails to make the automatic switch from cellular to Wi-Fi when it can use Wi-Fi.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator announcements. They are slow when you use Natural Voices.

This update addresses an issue that affects explorer.exe. It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it.

