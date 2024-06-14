KB5039319: Microsoft brings new Windows 11 Start menu jump lists, better Android sharing

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.3785 under KB5039319, adds new jump lists to the Start menu, an improved Windows share feature for easily sharing files with Android devices, upgraded Windows Desktop Spotlight, and more.

The build also brings a Microsoft Store update and a Snipping Tool update. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] When right-clicking on apps pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will be shown for apps that have them such as File Explorer. Jump lists will now be shown when right-clicking on apps pinned to the Start menu such as PowerPoint that have jump lists. [Desktop Spotlight] We are trying out some new adjustments to the Windows Spotlight experience on the desktop to make it easier for Spotlight users to engage with this feature to change images, like or not like an image etc. There will be several changes that Insiders will notice highlighted in the images below. Treatment #1 – if a user right-clicks on the Windows Spotlight icon it will launch the Spotlight experience in full screen mode, while double-clicking will open the Bing landing page for the image on desktop. Treatment #2 – if a user right-clicks on the Windows Spotlight icon it will launch the Spotlight experience, while double-clicking will open Windows Spotlight experience in full screen mode. A single click on the Spotlight icon will open the Bing landing page for the image on desktop. [Windows Share] We are rolling out the ability to easily share content to an Android device from Windows share window. The feature requires you to pair your Android device to your Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on your PC. New option to share content to My Phone highlighted in a red box in the Windows share window. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue causing the taskbar to not appear for a small number of Insiders in the last couple flights. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing screen readers to not announce when you were opening or navigating items in the breadcrumb flyouts of the open or save dialog.

Fixed an issue causing screen readers to not announce anything when opening or navigating items in the column header flyout in File Explorer. [Start menu] Fixed the issue from the last flight where if you clicked your profile icon on the Start menu and chose “Change account settings”, it would not open account settings Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Other] This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects exe . It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call.

. It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call. This update addresses an issue that affects exe. It stops responding. This occurs after you install the April 2024 security updates on Windows servers. Known issues [General] We are investigating an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may not work after installing this update.

We’re investigating an issue where Settings is crashing when trying to look at Wi-Fi properties. [Start menu] The “Most used” section at the top of the Start menu All apps list is showing even though the setting for it under Settings > Personalization > Start and “Show most used apps” is toggled off. [Settings] Attempting to install an optional feature via Settings > System > Option features may crash Settings. Should you need to install an optional feature, please do so before taking the update to Build 22635.3720. [Widgets] Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues: Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode. Snipping Tool Update We are rolling out an update for Snipping Tool (version 11.2405.31.0 and newer) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels that introduces automatic save for screen recordings. This feature works the same as automatic save for screenshots. Your recordings will automatically be saved to Screen Recordings folder (inside your Videos folder). You can choose to turn this off in Snipping Tool settings. Snipping Tool showing new banner for screen recordings now automatically being saved to your Screen Recordings folder. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool. Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels running version 22405.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Fast, safe checkout with Microsoft Wallet: Make quick and easy purchases in Store using Microsoft Wallet. Not only can you earn Microsoft Rewards points in the Store, but you can also easily redeem your points for a gift card during checkout to apply towards your purchase. Wallet is fast, safe, and easy to use! New Microsoft Wallet dialog when making purchases in the Microsoft Store. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.