Microsoft's latest Xbox update officially adds Compact Mode for portable gaming PCs and more

Microsoft has announced it is rolling out its latest software update for its Xbox game consoles, along with gaming-related Windows updates, for the month of November. They include a new Compact Mode user interface for portable Windows gaming PCs.

Compact mode was first released for Xbox Insiders in late October, and it's made for PCs like the ASUS ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft states:

With Compact mode, the side bar collapses into icons, providing you with more space to browse content. To use this feature, click on your profile in the top-left corner of the app and turn the toggle for “Compact mode” on.

Microsoft added that it is working with companies that make portable gaming PCs to have the Compact Model turned on by default in the future.

The Xbox PC app update also adds a feature that will let users only check out unread notifications in the notification dropdown. There's also a new Gaming Services Repair Tool, a dedicated tool to help fix certain issues with the Xbox PC app. It's available by just clicking on your profile and then selecting the Support option. You can check out the full release notes on the Xbox support page.

The Xbox console software update adds a way for people who have games on their wish list and they have them appear as part of the company's weekend Free Play Days events:

With this update, if a game is on your wish list and is part of Xbox Free Play Days, you’ll get a notification on your console that the game is free to play for a limited time. Don’t have a wish list yet? It’s easy to get started. Press the Xbox button to open the guide, and then go to Store and select Add to Wish list on any game’s detail page.

The update also adds support for Japanese language-based physical and virtual keyboards along with a new phone authentication feature for getting rewards. There's also a new firmware update for Xbox controllers that fixes a few bugs.

