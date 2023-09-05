The latest Xbox software update officially adds Discord game streams and much more

Microsoft is rolling out its latest major software update for owners of Xbox consoles this week. They include a previously announced feature that will let Xbox gamers stream their gameplay to Discord channels.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

To get started, first link your Discord account. Then you can join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To navigate there, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Discord. Then scroll through your available Discord servers, jump into a voice channel with friends, and share your gameplay!!

In addition, the new Xbox update adds a new My Rewards second to the player's profile so you can quickly see what rewards you have earned. There's also a new ‘Ask to join game’ option that you can access on a friend's profile so you can see if they want you to join in a game. In addition, the update can send you a notification if a game on your wish list has entered Xbox Game Pass or has moved from a pre-order to an actual release.

For people who hook up their Xbox Series X or S consoles to monitors and smart TV with variable refresh rate support, this week's update lets users control when that feature is enabled:

To select your option, go to General > TV & display options > Video, and then go to the dropdown menu for VRR. You can select if you want VRR to be “Always On,” “Gaming Only,” or “Off.”

The update also includes a previously announced feature that should make it easier for users to report offensive voice chats in games.

Finally, the Xbox Xbox for Windows PCs is getting some updates as well. They include "new fonts, button styles, and animations" in the app along with a "a collapsible Play Later list" and much more.