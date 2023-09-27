New Xbox feature update adds a new way to store game captures and more

In early September, Microsoft released a new feature update for its Xbox game consoles that added support for, among other things, streaming gameplay to Discord channels. Today, Microsoft is rolling out a rare second Xbox feature update in the same month that has some changes for how it handles capturing game screenshots and video clips.

The Xbox Wire site states that from now on, any game captures stored on Microsoft's Xbox network will be deleted after 90 days. However, people who want to keep their captures indefinitely can now upload them to their OneDrive cloud account, or to an external storage device.

Microsoft states:

You can move, manage, and bulk upload where you store your captures on your Xbox console. To do so, press the Xbox button, and then go to My games & apps > See all > Apps > Captures. You’ll see a “Tell me more” button where you can get started. You’ll also be able to set up future captures to automatically back up to OneDrive so you never have to wonder if everything is backed up.

Video clips that are uploaded to OneDrive can also be edited by Microsoft's ClipChamp video editor which is now more readily available as part of this week's big Windows 11 feature update.

Microsoft is also adding a way to quickly get up to date on any new content or in-game events for your favorite Xbox games:

From the top of Home, scroll down, and you’ll see the new Events channel that will show live and upcoming events. Plus, you can quickly click on each event you want to get all the details.

Also the Apps section of the Xbox menu will now highly any major sports streaming apps until the end of October for US residents.

Finally, when you buy a new Xbox, you will be able to download popular streaming apps immediately, like Apple Music, AppleTV, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, Movies & TV, Peacock, Spotify, and Tubi