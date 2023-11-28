Microsoft's new Windows Ugly Sweater for the 2023 holiday season will offer up some Bliss

Over the last few years, Microsoft has released its own lineup of Windows-based holiday ugly sweaters to help raise money for a number of good causes. We have seen ugly sweaters based on the Windows 95 logo, the Windows XP logo, and MS Paint unleashed on the world. In 2021, Microsoft sold one with a Minesweeper theme, and in 2022, it offered one up with an image of the company's unofficial mascot, Clippy.

For 2023, the Windows Ugly Sweater will have a version of Bliss, the photo of a green hill and blue sky that was taken years ago in Sonoma County, California, and famously became the default wallpaper for the Windows XP operating system.

Because of the natural setting of the wallpaper and this year's ugly sweater, Microsoft is giving $100,000 of its proceeds from the sweater sales to The Nature Conservancy organization. You can head over to the windowsuglysweater.com website to buy your own, but there will only be a limited quantity of sweaters that will go on sale.

The site will also have some more free bonus content. You can get wallpapers for your phone, Teams background, or desktop to show off your Bliss ugly sweater image. There's even a special hotline on the site that you can call to give you trivia on the Bliss wallpaper.

Microsoft is also going on social media to promote the 2023 Windows Ugly Sweater campaign via Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) from 9-10 am Pacific time today.

The event, set on a hand-crafted Bliss backdrop, will be revealing this year's design and filled with engaging edu-tainment, including Windows-specific trivia, a trip down memory lane and opportunities to purchase the Windows Ugly Sweater.

Will you go down memory lane and purchase a Windows Ugly Sweater with the legendary Bliss wallpaper?