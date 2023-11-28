Cyber Week: Samsung's gaming PC monitors are still at all time low prices but not for long

The biggest shopping days of the year are now history for 2023. However, we are still 27 days away from the big day when we actually give out these presents to our friends and loved ones. Thankfully, Amazon is still selling some of Samsung's high-end gaming PC monitors at all-time, or near all-time, low prices right now.

That includes the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9. The QLED ultrawide monitor has a 1000R curved screen, a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro for less screen tearing while playing PC games. It's currently priced at $899.99 at Amazon, which is $500 off its normal $1,399.99 MSRP.

If you want to go really, really big, get the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor. It also has a 1000R curved screen, a Quantum Mini-LED display, and a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160, with a 240Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and it also can display two video sources at once. It's at an all-time low price of $1,999 at Amazon or $500 off its $2,499.99 MSRP.

Here are some more Samsung monitors at or near all-time lows at Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.