You can now get three free months of PC Game Pass with NVIDIA GeForce Series 40 GPUs

Earlier in November, NVIDIA announced that people who signed up for its GeForce Now Ultimate plan for $99.99 would also get three months of access to Microsoft's PC Game Pass at no additional charge for a limited-time offer. Today, the GPU company is offering another way to get three months of PC Game Pass for free.

NVIDIA's website has revealed that starting today, anyone who purchases a new graphics card with one of the company's GeForce Series 40 GPUs will get three free months of PC Game Pass, along with three months of its own GeForce Now service on the Priority plan. That means you are getting $60 worth of total free time on PC Games Pas and GeForce Now Priority.

Specifically, the GPUs that will be in the new graphics card that qualify for the new promotion are as follows:

GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti,

GeForce RTX 4060

Microsoft's PC Game Pass will allow you to play hundreds of PC games for a fraction of the cost. NVIDIA GeForce Now Priority will let you play many of those PC Game Pass titles, and others, on NVIDIA's cloud gaming servers. The Priority tier gives you six hours of access a day to the services, with RTX effects turned on, along with playing at 1080p resolution for games and up to 60fps. It's available for PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, iOS, Android, and some smart TVs.

You can check out the terms and conditions of this new offer from NVIDIA. Keep in mind that some countries will not offer the free access to GeForce Now Priority. The promotion will end on January 8, 2024, and you must redeem the free PC Game Pass and GeForce Now Priority offers by February 22, 2024.